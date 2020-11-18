People's Choice AwardsPete & ArianaGrey's AnatomyThe CrownKardashiansVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Harry Styles the Dog Sitter? The Crown’s Emma Corrin Reveals Her Unlikely Connection to the Star

Emma Corrin addressed the rumor that her dog sitter is none other than Harry Styles. See what the One Direction alum had to say about her pooch in this exclusive video.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 18, 2020 3:47 AMTags
Jimmy FallonCelebritiesHarry StylesThe Crown
Related: "The Crown's" Princess Diana Emma Corrin Talks Pressure

One fifth of One Direction. Solo artist. Bonafide movie star. Vogue cover model. And now, celebrity dog sitter? 

It seems that "Golden" boy Harry Styles has mastered a new skill and, yes, it involves one very special "Sweet Creature."

The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Harry did, in fact, babysit her dog, who is named Spencer.

Emma dished on her poochy connection to the singer, as seen in E! News' exclusive first-look clip of the Tuesday, Nov. 17, episode.

"He once dog sat for me," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I was having dinner and know where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me."

But it was a one-time gig, and Emma has a pretty good idea as to why. She explained, "He hasn't done it again and I think it's because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won't stop farting. Is this normal?'"

photos
25 Things to Know About Harry Styles

And Emma's favorite part of the feel good story? "The thing I love about this is that also my dog has no idea, which is I think the wonderful thing about it. That for a dog, it's just a person."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Emma Corrin Reveals Her Unlikely Connection to Harry Styles

2
Exclusive

Here’s What Lisa Rinna Really Thinks of Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick

3

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles’ Vogue Dress

However, it wasn't Harry's first time as a pet sitter. His extensive résumé also includes the time he fed a fan's fish (named Harry, ofc) and when he randomly offered to watch a stranger's dog while the owner went inside a Hollywood restaurant to pick up takeout.

The lucky guy, Rory Carroll, wrote of the interaction, "Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he would watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It seems that Harry has a track record for treating both pups and people with kindness. Hope he's preparing his Wag! walker application as we speak. 

As for Emma, it's very apropos that her dog is named Spencer, given her role as Princess Diana, whose former name was Lady Diana Spencer, in season four of The Crown.

Initially Emma said she felt "very daunted" and "quite scared" to play the British legend. The 24-year-old actress particularly wanted to do justice to Diana's experience with bulimia and ensure she depicted it in "an honest way." She explained her reasoning: "Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that." 

Watch Emma talk about her friendship with Harry in the Tonight Show clip above, and tune in to NBC tonight for her full interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Emma Corrin Reveals Her Unlikely Connection to Harry Styles

2

The Juiciest Reveals About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's Romance

3

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles’ Vogue Dress

4

Michael B. Jordan Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2020

5
Exclusive

Here’s What Lisa Rinna Really Thinks of Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick

Latest News

Michael B. Jordan Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2020

Big Sky Premiere Ends With a Bloody Twist

Exclusive

Emma Corrin Reveals Her Unlikely Connection to Harry Styles

The Bachelorette Ignites a Feud Between 2 of Tayshia Adams' Men

Harvey Weinstein Is Being "Monitored" After Falling Ill in Prison

Let's Give Thanks For Randall's This Is Us Strip Tease

Jojo Siwa Reveals She and Boyfriend Mark Bontempo Have Broken Up