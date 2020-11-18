Big Sky Premiere Ends With a Bloody Twist

Related : Exclusive: Ryan Phillippe & Katheryn Winnick in "Big Sky"

Well, if you tuned into the premiere of ABC's new drama Big Sky because you're a big fan of Ryan Phillippe, we've got some bad news for you—he's not sticking around.

The first episode of the Montana-set mystery series essentially introduced us to four eventually interconnected stories.

In one, a truck driver named Ronald (Brian Geraghty) with a very concerned mother tased and kidnapped a prostitute. In another, two girls were on a road trip in the middle of the night in a car that was not behaving. In a third, a state trooper was being incredibly weird. In the fourth, a man named Cody (Phillippe) was sleeping with his partner Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) while separated from his wife Jenny (Kathryn Winnick), and the two women got into an actual fist fight over it.

By the end of the episode, we saw that the two girls were on their way to visit Cody and Jenny's son, but they got kidnapped by the truck driver on the way. Cody then went to meet up with the trooper, but it turns out the trooper is involved in the kidnapping and shot Cody right in the face.

Yep—Phillippe's character didn't even survive the pilot.