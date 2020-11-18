Tiffany Haddish Opens Up to Common About Her Plans to Foster Children

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her future family plans.

It's no secret the Girls Trip alum is known for her comedic and acting skills. However, it looks like she's ready to embark on a new role: motherhood. Speaking to her boyfriend, Common, on his new Audible Original podcast Mind Power Mixtape, Tiffany candidly shared her desire to foster children.

"I just want to bring survival skills, share everything I know with them," she expressed in an exclusive clip shared with E! News. "I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at [age] seven—where they know how to use the bathroom, they can communicate, tell you they're hungry."

"They should have some manners. If not, they can learn them... you can mold their mind," she continued. "I want the child to know, 'Hey, I chose you to be here with me and I want to give you all the knowledge that I have."

The Night School alum didn't dive into detail on when she would like to take this next step in her life.