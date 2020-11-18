Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was ''On the Verge of Ruining'' His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Related : Shawn Mendes' Silver Lining to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Shawn Mendes will never be the same after the personal growth he's experienced through his relationship with Camila Cabello.

During an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe that aired on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Mendes revealed that he had previously thought of himself as sensitive and open about his battles with anxiety. But through his romance with his longtime girlfriend, he discovered that he was not always as vulnerable as he wanted to be.

"I went through a month where I couldn't really even communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety, and I didn't want her to see me weak," the 22-year-old "Wonder" singer said. "And I was on the verge of ruining our relationship. And then when you come out on the other end, and you're like, ‘Listen, I'm struggling here. It's hard for me to even say this to you.' And everything starts building and growing and getting stronger, and the roots fortify, and you look around, and you're like, ‘Oh, s--t.' Bravery. That's bravery. That's strength."

For Mendes, learning to appreciate himself has been vital to the success of the relationship.