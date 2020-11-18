Why Brie Bella Is "Really Nervous About Birth" on Total Bellas

Related : Breathing Class Reminds Brie of Long Painful Labor With Birdie

This may be baby No. 2 for Brie Bella, but she still has labor concerns.

In this clip from Thursday, Nov. 19's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev join Brie and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) for a breathing session with a doula.

"I asked my doula to organize a class for Artem and Nicole to help them on breathing and just the process of labor," Brie explains in a confessional. "Because, I know if I don't do it, they won't do it."

As Brie continues, she calls it the "perfect exercise to help everyone in delivery."

After doula Jules congratulates the expecting couples, she encourages the "dads" to give the pregnant moms a "light touch."

Brie remarks, "I love stuff like that."

Feeling similarly, Nikki responds, "Me too."

Once Brie notes her love of back and foot massages, Artem quips that this class has been "a set up."

Continuing on with the class, Jules informs the pregnant twins and their significant others, "A lot of this is about eliminating fear. If you truly have a fear, don't try to sweep it under the rug. Like, really take a look at it."