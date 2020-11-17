Grey's AnatomyTaylor SwiftKardashiansVideosPhotos

Karlie Kloss Confirms Her Pregnancy By Debuting Baby Bump

The rumors are true: Karlie Kloss is pregnant! See how the model finally revealed her baby bump on Instagram.

Karlie Kloss is officially going to be mommy Kloss. 

The 28-year-old model has confirmed the pregnancy rumors by debuting her baby bump for the world to see. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Karlie posted a video on Instagram of herself in a black bra and orange pants, revealing her bare belly. "Good morning, hello baby," she whispered, before ending the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera. 

It's her first child with husband of two years Joshua Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner and sister-in-law is Ivanka Trump. That will make Karlie's little one the cousin of Ivanka's three children.

Several A-list models congratulated Karlie on her growing family, including Ashley Graham, Lily AldridgeIrina Shayk, Cameron Russell and Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily recently revealed she's also expecting by showing off her baby bump on the cover of Vogue in October. She explained why she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard will not have a gender reveal party: "We won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner's Cutest Pics

As for Karlie and Joshua, the sex of their baby isn't known yet. When they celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month, she wrote on Instagram, "I fall more in love with you every day. Happy 2nd anniversary."

Joshua's most recent Insta post was also on their anniversary. "i pinch myself every day," wrote the venture capital firm founder. 

Back in April, Karlie referred to him as her "partner in life" when she opened up about their romance to Diane von Furstenberg.

"He is my best friend. He is my other half," she explained. "I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there's a lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day."

They tied the knot in upstate New York with 80 guests in 2018. Take a look back at the couple's love story.

