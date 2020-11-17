Naomi Campbell's Latest Post Hints That Tyra Banks Is "the Real Mean Girl"

A picture says a thousand words, indeed. And one thing Naomi Campbell knows how to do is take a good photo.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Naomi shared an eyebrow-raising post about Tyra Banks on Instagram Stories that captured the attention of her 9.8 million followers. The supermodel uploaded an article from The Things titled, "Here's Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell."

While Naomi has since deleted her post, many users caught wind of it before it was taken down. "LMAO Naomi really posted this. I am gagging," one Twitter user shared.

Another wrote, "I will always have an appreciation for Tyra but I was always always team Naomi." One Twitter user added, "They both mean so who cares lol. I'll give Naomi credit bc she's mean with her full chest while Tyra throws rocks and hides her hands."

The article in question critiqued some of Tyra's controversial moments on America's Next Top Model, which she addressed earlier this year.