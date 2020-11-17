Justin Bieber to Perform at the American Music Awards for the First Time in 4 Years

Other notable nominees for this year's AMAs include The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, who lead the nominees with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion received five nominations while Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga each earned four.

The 2020 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.