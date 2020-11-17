Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Special Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

2020 has been quite the year for Kaley Cuoco!
The actress is currently quarantining in Canada in order to shoot a film with Kevin Hart, as she revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 17's Daily Pop, and she just wrapped filming on her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.
The new show centers on her character, Cassandra, a—yep, you guessed it—flight attendant, who wakes up in a Dubai hotel room with a dead man and no memory of what happened.
"This girl is all over the place," Kaley told E! co-host Carissa Culiner of Cassandra. "She's fun, she's cute, she's a party girl, she drinks."
"And then we deal with so much emotional turmoil and so much trauma from her past," she continued. "As funny and as quirky as she is—and there are funny moments—we are dealing with a woman who really has problems with alcohol, and her having to face that, face these facts and then this trauma is making it all just blow up in her face."
Though The Flight Attendant deals with heavy subjects, Kaley loved filming it—so much so that she and her co-star Zosia Mamet got commemorative tattoos.
"We all got so close," Kaley said.
So when the idea of a tattoo came about, she was 100 percent on board: "I'm like, 'I'll get one! Yeah, okay!'"
According to Kaley, Zosia designed the ink, which she described as "this little paper airplane."
"It's on my leg and it's going up," Kaley added. "It just was a perfect memento for the time we had together. I mean, it took us a year to shoot eight episodes. That's completely unheard of. And we did it the right way. So I'm very proud of that."
At the same time, a year of shooting meant being away from her husband, Karl Cook.
"We do travel a lot and we do what we can," Kaley told Carissa. "Thank god for Zoom. It's the best invention, or FaceTime or whatever. And he actually came to visit me my last weekend of shooting Flight Attendant, so he was there for our little wrap."
"It was really sweet," she added. "It was awesome."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Kaley Cuoco in the above clip! You won't want to miss a fun game of "Fight or Flight?"