How to Watch the 2020 American Music Awards On TV and Online

This awards show is music to our ears!

The 2020 American Music Awards are right around the corner, which means it's time to start prepping your watch parties and getting pumped about everything in store at this year's event.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the show, including, who is performing, how you can watch and what you should wear. Okay, maybe not that last one, but we still have a ton more information to fulfill all of your American Music Awards dreams.

There are sure to be a few surprises between now and Sunday, but here's everything we know so far:

Who is hosting the American Music Awards?

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson will be leading the charge. This marks her first time hosting the American Music Awards, however, the actress is no stranger to emceeing duties. She hosted the BET Soul Train Awards twice—and hosted the Black Girls Rock! awards show in 2017.

When are the American Music Awards and what time do they start?

The show will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.