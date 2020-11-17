The CW Is Developing a Wonder Girl TV Series With a Latina Lead

Latinx representation in Hollywood is about to get a little more other-worldly.
According to Deadline, the CW is developing a Wonder Girl series based on Joëlle Jones's DC characters. That's exciting news as it stands, but the best part is the new heroine will become the first Latina lead character in DC's TV universe.
Greg Berlanti will join as executive producer, according to Variety, and the project was written by Ugly Betty and Queen of the South alum Dailyn Rodriguez, the daughter of Cuban immigrants. Wonder Girl tells the origin story of Yara Flor, who was recently introduced as a new Wonder Woman. Flor is a Latina Dreamer who's the daughter of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God.
As a result of her heritage, she discovers powers that basically help her fight evil. In the image below, Flor appears as an adult. She's set to make her first comic book appearance in Future State: Wonder Woman, part of DC's two-month DC Future State event.
With the CW attached, Wonder Girl would join the network's DC Universe slate, which includes Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning and Superman and Lois. For months, the CW has teased the January 2021 arrival of Javicia Leslie as the first Black Batwoman.
In October, first-look images of Leslie in character were released, confirming that she'll initially sport Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) suit and later switch into a reimagined look more suitable for her new character, Ryan Wilder. Some of the biggest changes to the costume include a new bold wig, red gauntlets above the forearms, laser etching and shorter boots.
"Ryan's journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?' But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said in a statement. "As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.'"
By adding a Latina lead to its already diverse DC lineup, the CW would only further amplify the voices of the underrepresented.