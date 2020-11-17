Nikki Bella Can't "Even Look at" Her Brother JJ After "Massive Fight About Politics"

Related : Nikki Bella & Brother Aren't Speaking After Fight Over Politics

A feuding family.

Nikki Bella and her brother JJ Garcia aren't on speaking terms, she reveals in this sneak peek of Thursday's all-new Total Bellas.

"You guys still haven't talked?" Brie Bella asks Nikki after mentioning their brother, who she only recently made up with herself.

The mom-to-be then opens up about the tiff that caused their estrangement, explaining in a confessional, "Ever since I reconnected with my father, JJ and I, we just don't see eye to eye on some things in life."

"The last time I saw him, we got into this massive fight about politics," Nikki continues. "And it's caused us not to speak. Like, it was the last straw."

As Total Bellas fans may recall, last season, Nikki and Brie decided to reunite with their distant father, Jon Garcia—something that their mother, Kathy Colace, didn't approve of at the time.

As Kathy put it on a season 5 episode, "Just because in the last, I don't know, three, four weeks, you guys have decided to have this relationship, how about sitting there and going, 'You know what, mom? Every time we were disappointed, you were there for us. And every time we went back and tried to rebuild a relationship, you were there for us.' What I hear is, 'You were always this bitch that didn't want us to be around dad.' That's not the case. Sometimes you need to give people credit for what they did do for a long time."