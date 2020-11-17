Watch Kim Zolciak Face One of Her Biggest Fears in Don't Be Tardy Sneak Peek

As Don't Be Tardy fans are surely aware, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has no shortage of fears. But on tonight's all-new episode, she's finally facing one of her biggest: horses.
E! has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come (which you can watch in the below clip!) but unfortunately for the mom of six and reality TV star, things aren't looking too great.
In the preview, Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann can be seen riding horses on a dude ranch, along with their two daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann. The littles—Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6)—are even participating, though they've each got a riding partner to help them out.
Before one can start to appreciate the gorgeous scenery, Kim yells, "Oh my god, what's happening? Why are they fighting?"
"My horse kind of, like, sways his head to the right and he starts to kind of hit the other horse," Kim explains in a confessional. "I don't know if he's communicating, saying he loves this other one. I don't care. I am done, dude."
Back at the ranch, Kim continues to freak out and insist that she get off of her horse.
However, when Kroy helps her do just this, she starts to feel like she was being irrational.
"Kroy, it's not the horse," she says. "It's me! I feel like a crazy person."
Regardless, Kim is off the horse and decides to ride along with production in a golf cart while the rest of the family continues with the horses. She is in heels, after all!
"I'm very proud of myself," Kim admits.
Everyone else is, too!
"I am very surprised my mom lasted this long on the horse," Ariana says in a confessional. "She doesn't really like to get over her phobias very often. And this is the last one I thought she would be getting over. Now we just need elevators."
But Kim's not in the clear just yet. Watching her kids ride the horses "has my stomach really upset," she says. "Like I'm physically ill."
Then, all of a sudden, Ariana's horse starts to freak out, jumping straight into the air.
"I'm hanging on for dear life," she recalls in a confessional, as Kim is shown yelling, "Kroy, get her off right now!"
The scene is admittedly terrifying, and even worse, we don't get to see what comes next.
Tune in to tonight's all-new episode of Don't Be Tardy at 10 p.m., only on Bravo!
