Diplo Denies ''Revenge Porn'' Claim After Woman Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo has been accused of "distributing revenge porn" by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing a woman that filed a restraining order against the DJ.

According to court records seen by E! News, the woman (whose identity we are not disclosing) is seeking court-ordered protection from Diplo, who has denied the revenge porn claims. She submitted the filing on Monday, Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

It's not yet known whether a judge signed off on the order, however Bloom is confident that her client has provided "credible" information regarding her alleged involvement with Diplo.

"I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights," she told E! News. "After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us."

In response to the allegations, Diplo's attorney has denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client. "Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so," attorney Bryan Freedman says in a statement to E! News. "To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person - and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."