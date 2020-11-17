This Is Us' Randall Prepares For a Big Day At Work in Sneak Peek

Related : "This Is Us" Exclusive: Randall Brings Malik to Work

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Malik (Asante Blackk) have some bonding to do on This Is Us.

Deja's (Lyric Ross) boyfriend asked to shadow Randall for a day of work, and as the exclusive clip above shows, the day is already off to a great start. Malik is a few minutes late and Deja's got a lot of demands about what her boyfriend and her dad are allowed to talk about.

"Don't talk about us, don't talk about me, don't talk about you," she instructed Malik. "Actually, just don't talk at all."

Right now, Randall's in a great, goofy mood and just messing with Malik over being six minutes late, but will that continue with Malik as his assistant? You'll just have to watch the episode to find out, and trust us—there's something to watch. Oh boy, is there something to watch.