E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Kelly Ripa Is "Carefully" Selecting Photos of Mark Consuelos After That Bulge Pic

After Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made headlines over a Halloween throwback photo, the TV host admitted she's choosing pictures of her husband a little more "carefully."

By Elyse Dupre Nov 17, 2020 1:48 PMTags
Kelly RipaCouplesCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Related: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Respond to His Bulge Photo

When it comes to posting pictures of Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa is being a bit more selective these days. 

The 50-year-old host recently took to Instagram and shared how she's been erring on the side of caution after that Halloween photo

In case you missed it, Kelly published a series of old snaps of her family members and co-workers in their costumes on Oct. 22. One of the photos showed her husband wearing a form-fitting patrol uniform from the TV show CHiPs. However, fans seemed less focused on the getup and more focused on the Riverdale star's bulge. In fact, the picture generated so much attention that Mark felt the need to weigh in.

"Full disclosure," the 49-year-old actor wrote. "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."

However, Kelly didn't seem to agree, writing, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"

The playfulness continued right up to Halloween, when Kelly shared a few more throwbacks. "I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," she wrote at the time. "All trick, no treat."

photos
All the Times Lola Consuelos Called Out Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Now, Kelly is showing her followers just how much thought she's giving to her posts. For #ManCrushMonday on Nov. 16, Kelly posted old pictures of Mark lounging shirtless by the pool and having a cigar while on vacation. 

"Because they're all throwbacks now, I give you my forever #mcm MC @instasuelos," she wrote. "Take us away baby."

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles’ Vogue Dress

2

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Masters for $300M

3
Update!

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Daily Pop's very own Justin Sylvester then teased he noticed Kelly had "chosen the photo carefully."

"You have no idea how carefully," the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan star replied. "And how limiting it all is (I'm not complaining)." 

Sylvester wasn't the only one to get in on the fun, either. "Love it!" another commenter wrote. "No shadows."

Still, Kelly and Mark weren't afraid to show a little PDA. After her hubby commented "let's go there now," Kelly wrote back, "come get me #daddy."

As one fan put it, "Love you 2: Couple goals through the years."

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles’ Vogue Dress

2

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Masters for $300M

3
Update!

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

4

DWTS Reveals Who Will Dance in the Finale

5

Isaiah Washington Reignites Katherine Heigl Drama on Twitter

Latest News

George Clooney Didn't Know How Un-Full His Life Was Until He Met Amal

Exclusive

Kim Zolciak Faces One of Her Fears in Don't Be Tardy Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Randall Prepares for a Big Day at Work in This Is Us Clip

Diplo Denies ''Revenge Porn'' Claim After Restraining Order Filing

Exclusive

Stars Reveal the Christmas Music They Can't Stop Listening to

Harry Styles' Mom Embraces His Vogue Cover Amid Criticism

Kelly Ripa Carefully Selects Mark Consuelos Photo After That Bulge Pic