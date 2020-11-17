Meghan Trainor Reveals Why She's Not Into Pregnancy Sex With Husband Daryl Sabara

Related : Meghan Trainor Gushes Over Pregnancy & Christmas Album

Mommy-to-be Meghan Trainor has put a stop to all the bedroom games.

On Monday, Nov. 16, during an interview with TODAY Parents, the 26-year-old expecting star shared the reason why she's not having pregnancy sex with husband Daryl Sabara.

"Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us," the "All About That Bass" singer, who revealed she's having a boy in October, explained. "All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly."

The singer also shared how great of a partner Daryl has been through the pregnancy. So much so that her friends are even lowkey jealous of their adorableness.

"Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends' minds," Meghan explained. "They're all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?' He's so good. He's unbelievable."

Meghan—who has been married to the Spy Kids actor for two years—first announced they were expecting their first child together back in October. She took to Instagram to share the big news with a sonogram engulfed in Christmas decorations.