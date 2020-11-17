Emma Chamberlain Reflects on “Mind-Blowing” YouTube Career at 2020 People’s Choice Awards

From the Dollar Store to the People's Choice Awards, Emma Chamberlain can't believe she's skyrocketed to fame in the past three years.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, Emma took home the awards for Pop Podcast and Social Star at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. And in her acceptance speech video, she reflected on the wild ride that's led her to this point of her career.
The 19-year-old YouTuber said, "This is so insane to me. Three years ago, when I started my channel, if you guy would have told me that I'd be here right now accepting two People's Choice Awards, I would have said that you were lying. And I know everybody says that, but truly this is mind-blowing to me."
She added, "Thank you guys so much for supporting me throughout the years, growing up with me. It's been the craziest, coolest experience of my whole life. I wouldn't be here without you guys, and I appreciate every single one of you more than you could ever comprehend."
The accolades have been a long time coming for Emma, who went viral with her "we all owe the dollar store an apology" YouTube video in July 2017. Now she has 9.5 million subscribers, a new $4 million home, her own coffee brand and a chic edit with fashion site Princess Polly.
Emma also made it clear in her People's Choice Awards speech that she isn't planning to retire any time soon. The iced coffee lover told fans, "I can't wait for more years of fun on the Internet."
Her podcast Anything Goes beat out the other beloved podcasts in the category, including Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, I Weigh with Jameela Jamil and Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad.
Just don't call her an influencer any time soon—she said the term was "kind of disgusting" when she was on the cover of Cosmopolitan in January. The L.A. creative said, "If someone is calling me an influencer, they're saying that my job is to influence, and I don't think that's true. I prefer to entertain and be a friend. I don't want to influence."
After the award show, Emma posed on Instagram in a Louis Vuitton crop top and bag because she was just feeling that fabulous. The star wrote, "ive never been huge on award shows because i think that any comparison is the devil but i truly appreciate the continued support and love and this s--t still blows my mind."
Watch her acceptance speech above and see all the best dressed stars of the night here.