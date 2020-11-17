Emma Chamberlain Reflects on “Mind-Blowing” YouTube Career at 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Related : Emma Chamberlain Wins Pop Podcast & Social Star at 2020 PCAs

From the Dollar Store to the People's Choice Awards, Emma Chamberlain can't believe she's skyrocketed to fame in the past three years.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Emma took home the awards for Pop Podcast and Social Star at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. And in her acceptance speech video, she reflected on the wild ride that's led her to this point of her career.

The 19-year-old YouTuber said, "This is so insane to me. Three years ago, when I started my channel, if you guy would have told me that I'd be here right now accepting two People's Choice Awards, I would have said that you were lying. And I know everybody says that, but truly this is mind-blowing to me."

She added, "Thank you guys so much for supporting me throughout the years, growing up with me. It's been the craziest, coolest experience of my whole life. I wouldn't be here without you guys, and I appreciate every single one of you more than you could ever comprehend."