Kellyanne Conway's Daughter and TikTok Star Claudia Conway Auditions for American Idol

Claudia Conway is trying to make it in the big leagues.

After amassing more than a million TikTok followers by exposing her at-times tumultuous relationship with mom Kellyanne Conway and father George Conway, the 16-year-old has her sights set on ABC's American Idol.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Katy Perry revealed the teen is auditioning to compete on the 18th season of American Idol. She posted a video alongside Claudia to her Instagram Story, saying, "Well, well, well, let the games begin because Claudia just tried out for American Idol."

Claudia also took to TikTok with a behind-the-scenes look at her day on set. She posted a video of herself in the American Idol confessional room and shared the news. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that," she shared. "I'm very very nervous but I'm very excited."