This $35 Oversized Sweater Dress Has Over 3,700 5-Star Amazon Reviews

As temperatures begin to drop, it's that time of year to start transitioning our wardrobes. But sometimes the struggle is real when it's still warm enough to leave your winter attire at home but you want to embrace sweater weather. Cue this fashionable and affordable sweater dress!
This ultra-soft sweater dress has 3,700+ 5-Star reviews and counting on Amazon with one reviewer calling it "another amazon win." Not to mention, it's only $35 and comes in 21 different prints and colors!
The sweater dress is the ultimate transition piece for the colder months due to its versatility and layering capabilities. Many reviewers paired their sweater dresses with leggings, jeans and tights depending on the occasion and weather.
Pink Queen Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
This cozy sweater dress comes in a variety of colors and prints including holiday-themed designs to make the holidays even more fashionable. Even better, the dress has two pockets!
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"Cozy & pretty color! I have a curvy athletic body shape & usually wear a size small, but got a medium so I could feel like I'm wearing a chic blanket lol - love it!"
"Worn a handful of times and didn't pile as of yet. And it has pockets. A must for a busy teen."
"This sweater is a nice, thick and soft knit. It's definitely bulky, but in the way you'd want with leggings or skinny jeans."
"Color and material is on top. Being petite, it looked too baggy, but I somehow managed to style it with a black belt and boots. I love it!!"
