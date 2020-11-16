Guinness Heiress Honor Uloth Dead at 19 in Accidental Pool Drowning

Guinness beer heiress Honor Uloth died in an accidental pool drowning over the summer. She was 19.

On July 31, she was "found unresponsive at the bottom of the swimming pool" while at a family party, according to the coroner's report obtained by People. Honor was the oldest daughter of Rupert Uloth and Lady Louisa Jane Guinness, whose father was Irish brewing businessman Benjamin Guinness.

The party was held in Itchenor, West Sussex in England, where Honor was said to be in the hot tub near the pool throughout the evening.

"At around 11.00pm she left the hot tub to go swimming in the swimming pool. Shortly afterwards Honor was found unresponsive," according to the report, as quoted by People. "Although the pool was lit it appears that Honor has either jumped or slipped into the pool and in doing so hit her head rendering herself unconscious."

The document explains it's not clear what she hit her head on, and there was no evidence of a medical event to cause the accident.