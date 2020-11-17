Dr. 90210's Amazing Season 1 Transformations: See All the Before & After Pics

Tonight's all-new episode of Dr. 90210 ended season 1 on a high note.
Dr. Cat Begovic successfully removed her patient Tyler's two extra nipples; Dr. Suzanne Quardt gave new patient Jacquel a "mommy makeover" that helped her reach her goal of fitting back into her old cheer uniform and Dr. Kelly Killeen performed a combination of two different procedures to rid patient Jess of her "hip dips."
Put simply, all three plastic surgeons changed their patients' lives for the better, giving them a renewed sense of confidence.
As Jess put it during her post-op appointment with Dr. Killeen, "My self-esteem was always, 'Fake it 'til you make it.' And now, I guess I've made it. I'm actually happy."
"Women, we have this experience of having to dress and hide and keep things covered and it really affects what we do and how we do it and how we function at our jobs," Dr. Killeen told her. "So I think removing some of the layers of obsession for you, and just being able to focus on life...I think it's great."
Dr. Q's patient Jacquel was feeling equally satisfied with the results of her procedure.
"I had three kids before I was 30 and it really did a number on my body," she told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "I had no idea that just getting the surgery was going to make me feel so much better in every area of my life."
And Tyler? She was left with the tiniest of scars and discoloration, but as she put it, "I know it's going to fade over time and just look beautiful."
"I'm so happy to be back from four nipples to two," she added.
Take a look at Tyler, Jess and Jacquel's transformations, along with all of the other Dr. 90210 before and after pics from this season, by scrolling through the below gallery!