Keep Up With All of Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Contestants

We may technically be five weeks into season 16 of The Bachelorette, but if you look at it another way, we're also only two weeks in.

Season 16 essentially started over last week as Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley, who got engaged to Dale Moss at the end of the most truncated season of this franchise ever. As Clare proved, sometimes when you know you know, ya know?

So far, Tayshia's happily ever after is not so clear. She inherited 16 men from Clare's season and added four of her own, and so far we haven't seen her send anyone home in a rose ceremony. We also haven't seen her send anyone home over a bad date or a dodgeball tantrum or a failed conversation either, which is an improvement on Clare's struggles to date anyone but Dale.

Hopefully, Clare weeded out the duds and left Tayshia with a good batch of men who will make the rest of this season one to remember, and not one to block out of our memory forever.