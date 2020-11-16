Mandy Moore Says to Expect the Same “Winning Formula” From the Rest of This Is Us

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I think reality is going to factor into this season. We've already seen in the first few episodes we're not ignoring the fact that we're in the middle of COVID and how that will sort of factor into different storylines," she said. "But ultimately, I think it's gonna be the same sort of winning formula that we've seen for four seasons of just telling the story of this family and how everything unfolds in real time and kind of jumping about with these different timelines."

She added, "It's the best job I've ever had. I'm so grateful that we're able to be back right now."

As for how she felt about her big win? Moore was over the moon and doubled down on the excitement. "This was a very unexpected part of 2020, but I'll take it," she said. "The fact that I've been to the People's Choice Awards many a time and the fact that they're voted on by the people, by the fans, it means so much more I think than just about any other award show."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.