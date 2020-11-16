2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Demi Lovato, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Bring the Glitter and Glam to the 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Elyse Dupre Nov 16, 2020 3:10 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
Sequins and sparkle and glitter—oh my!

Stars brought the glitz and the glamour to the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Whether they were simply adding a pop of bling with their accessories or completely swimming in shimmer, these celebrities weren't afraid to turn the red carpet into their own personal runway.

Take Demi Lovato, for instance. The singer arrived in a dazzling Naeem Khan jumpsuit. But this wasn't the only stunning showstopper she wore. While fulfilling her hosting duties, the artist had not one, not two, but four more outfit changes.

Mindy Kaling also served some serious style. The 41-year-old actress, whose show Never Have I Ever won Comedy Show of 2020, turned heads in a blue and green Rixo dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels. 

Want to see even more beautiful and bold looks? Well, you're in luck.

To see a few of the best glittery getups from the big night, scroll on.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The singer looked confident and cool in this Naeem Khan jumpsuit.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

In addition to wearing her Rixo dress, Kaling added a touch of bling by sporting Neil Lane jewelry. Her makeup, done by Joanna Simkin, matched her ensemble. Kaling accepted the award along with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Lovato later changed into a beautiful blush ensemble with an eye-catching trim.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

The Female TV Star of 2020 winner wore a semi-sheer David Koma ensemble that added some subtle shimmer.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha

The "Meant to Be" singer gave the little black dress a new twist with this Dsquared2 number. Her Messika Paris diamonds also offered the perfect pop of shine.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Next up for the "Sorry Not Sorry" artist? This fabulous multi-color minidress.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star turned heads in this Rita Vinieris dress, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and jewels from Wasee Jewels and Elise Paige Jewelry.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mary Fitzgerald

She wasn't the only castmember from Selling Sunset to attend the award show. Fitzgerald also rocked a Lexi look, which she accessorized with Sarah Flint shoes and jewelry by Adina's Jewels and Elise Paige Jewelry.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Lovato then switched into a metallic purple number with just a hint of shimmer. Meanwhile, her necklace offered plenty of sparkle.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chloe x Halle

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey looked stunning as they performed "Ungodly Hour."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alison Brie

The GLOW actress brought the bling with this Dolce&Gabbana dress.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Lovato ended the night in a gorgeous black gown dripping in sequins.

