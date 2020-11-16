Demi Lovato, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Bring the Glitter and Glam to the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Round-Up

Sequins and sparkle and glitter—oh my!

Stars brought the glitz and the glamour to the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Whether they were simply adding a pop of bling with their accessories or completely swimming in shimmer, these celebrities weren't afraid to turn the red carpet into their own personal runway.

Take Demi Lovato, for instance. The singer arrived in a dazzling Naeem Khan jumpsuit. But this wasn't the only stunning showstopper she wore. While fulfilling her hosting duties, the artist had not one, not two, but four more outfit changes.

Mindy Kaling also served some serious style. The 41-year-old actress, whose show Never Have I Ever won Comedy Show of 2020, turned heads in a blue and green Rixo dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.

Want to see even more beautiful and bold looks? Well, you're in luck.