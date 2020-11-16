You Have to See These Candid Moments Caught on Camera at People's Choice Awards 2020

The people have spoken.
Demi Lovato hosted the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish, BTS, Chris Hemsworth, Ellen Pompeo and Blake Shelton were among the honorees at the star-studded ceremony. However, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Tyler Perry took home the top prizes of the night, winning in the Fashion Icon Award, People's Icon Award and People's Champion Award categories, respectively.
But that's not all. Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle rocked the stage with their hits. Alison Brie, Addison Rae, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tyler, the Creator and more celebrities also served as presenters.
And from the first red carpet look to the last opened envelope, there were tons of unforgettable moments. To look back at a few of the best candid ones throughout the night, check out the gallery below.
