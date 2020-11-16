2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

You Have to See These Candid Moments Caught on Camera at People's Choice Awards 2020

By Elyse Dupre Nov 16, 2020 12:46 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Must-See Moments

The people have spoken. 

Demi Lovato hosted the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish, BTS, Chris Hemsworth, Ellen Pompeo and Blake Shelton were among the honorees at the star-studded ceremony. However, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Tyler Perry took home the top prizes of the night, winning in the Fashion Icon Award, People's Icon Award and People's Champion Award categories, respectively.

But that's not all. Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle rocked the stage with their hitsAlison Brie, Addison Rae, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela JamilMachine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tyler, the Creator and more celebrities also served as presenters.

And from the first red carpet look to the last opened envelope, there were tons of unforgettable moments. To look back at a few of the best candid ones throughout the night, check out the gallery below.

photos
2020 People's Choice Awards: First-Time Nominees

And to see the full list of winners, click here.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lauren Ash & Brad Goreski

Even while reporting live from the red carpet, the two made sure to practice social distancing.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Karamo Brown

Nothing but peace and love! The Queer Eye star struck a pose while walking the red carpet ahead of the big show.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset and snapping selfies! The Dancing With the Stars alum, who presented the award for Comedy Act of 2020 along with Mary Fitzgerald, captured the big night (and her new 'do) on the red carpet.

 

E!
Doug the Pug

How did the viral pup feel about winning Animal Star of 2020? It looks like his smile says it all.

E!
Demi Lovato

Sorry not sorry! The 28-year-old singer is never afraid to tell it like it is—and Sunday night's award show was no exception. The host referenced her engagement and split while talking about her year so far. 

"Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl...But then COVID hit, and everything shut down. So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. I also didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So, basically, the same as everyone else."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

She may be all about the comedy, but the 40-year-old actress has some serious moves! Haddish danced her way onto the stage after winning Female Movie Star of 2020.

E!
Mandy Moore

All together now: Awww! After winning Drama TV Star of 2020, the 36-year-old actress thanked everyone who has been a part of This Is Us' "growing family" and gave her husband Taylor Goldsmith a sweet shout-out. "[To] the love of my life Taylor," she began, "I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you." 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres

Months after The Ellen DeGeneres Show faced accusations of a "toxic work environment," the 62-year-old host accepted the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 and thanked her team in a heartfelt speech.

"I am not only accepting this award for myself; I'm accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make this show possible," she said. "They show up every single day; they give 100 percent of themselves 100 percent of the time. That's 250 people times 170 shows a year times 18 years. If you carry the two and divide it by 11, my point is I love them all and I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day." 

She also thanked her fans. "I know this award comes from the people. I say thank you to the people," she continued. "Thanks for all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me. I can't tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean. It's more than I could possibly tell you, especially right now."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton

The 44-year-old singer is happy anywhere, as long as he has Gwen Stefani. Shelton made sure to thank his "new fiancée" during his acceptance speech for Country Artist of 2020.

"Her name is Gwen Stefani," he said, jokingly adding, "S-t-e-f-a-n-i if you need to Google it to figure out who she is."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

Need any more proof the 48-year-old actress loves fashion? "Tracee, do you take fashion to be your lawfully wedded wife?" the Fashion Icon Award winner said before giving her powerful speech. "I do, I do!"

 

E!
Sofia Vergara

Before leaving the stage, the Comedy Star of 2020 winner gave one of her Modern Family co-stars a quick shout-out: "I miss you, Ed O'Neill!"

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Before she gave her inspiring speech, the 2020 People's Icon Award winner received congratulatory messages from Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman. And while their words caused her to tear up, it was the touching tribute from her twins, Emme and Max Muñiz, that truly captured her heart.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Emme and Max Muñiz

Seriously, how adorable are they?

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

The Saturday Night Live alum was thrilled to in the Comedy Act of 2020 category.

"This award was a People's Choice Award, and you chose me. I love you for that," she said. "As you can see, going out and voting makes a real difference, OK? But it can also win a sweet award for a very, very, very grateful, very grateful comedian. Thank you so much. I love you!"

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Joey King

"Oh, my god! I'm so nervous! I'm so excited! This is so exciting. Oh my god! When I got nominated, I never thought I would win because I was nominated, like, against such incredible people. But I did. So ha!" The Kissing Booth star quipped. "No, I'm just kidding! I really want to thank all of the people that voted. You guys, that's so awesome that you guys voted for me."

Trending Stories

1
Update!

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Jonathan Scott Responds Perfectly to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

3

Fact-Checking The Crown: How Does It Compare to Reality?

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Jonathan Scott Responds Perfectly to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

3

Fact-Checking The Crown: How Does It Compare to Reality?

4

Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby Will Need Surgery After Birth

5

Kylie Jenner’s New Beauty Collection Is Inspired by The Grinch

Latest News

A Dr. 90210 Patient With 4 Nipples "Just Wants to Feel Normal"

Update!

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

The Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the People's Choice Awards

Alex Rodriquez Shares Sweet Note to Jennifer Lopez After 2020 PCAs Win

Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Reaction to Blake Shelton's 2020 PCAs Win

Black Friday 2020 Sales You Can Shop Now

All Rise and Shine With Ryan Michelle Bathe's Gift Guide