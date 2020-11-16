You Have to See These Candid Moments Caught on Camera at People's Choice Awards 2020

Ellen DeGeneres

Months after The Ellen DeGeneres Show faced accusations of a "toxic work environment," the 62-year-old host accepted the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 and thanked her team in a heartfelt speech.

"I am not only accepting this award for myself; I'm accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make this show possible," she said. "They show up every single day; they give 100 percent of themselves 100 percent of the time. That's 250 people times 170 shows a year times 18 years. If you carry the two and divide it by 11, my point is I love them all and I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day."

She also thanked her fans. "I know this award comes from the people. I say thank you to the people," she continued. "Thanks for all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me. I can't tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean. It's more than I could possibly tell you, especially right now."