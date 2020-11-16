Read Alex Rodriguez's Heartfelt Message to Jennifer Lopez After 2020 People's Choice Awards Honor

Alex Rodriguez couldn't help but gush over Jennifer Lopez after her major award show honor.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the former professional athlete took to Twitter to congratulate his fiancée after she received the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.
"Congrats, Macha!" he tweeted. "You're the people's icon, and no one deserves it more than you. You're a role model and an inspiration for all. I'm so proud of you! I love you so much!!!"
The 51-year-old singer was recognized for not only her successful, chart-topping musical career, but also her impeccable on stage performances and acting talents.
"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time." Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement released on Wednesday, Sept. 30. "For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020."
During her acceptance speech, Jennifer took the moment to reflect on her career as a woman of color dominating in the many lanes she has stepped into throughout her career.
"I have seen and I have learned a lot and I am still learning, and I want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you for letting me do that in front of you all of these years," shared The Hustlers star. "As a Latina and as a woman, we have to sometimes work twice as hard to get the opportunity. Sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions made the people around me nervous people would say you're a dancer, you can't be an actress."
She continued, "The more they said I couldn't, the more I knew that I had to. So now here I stand, so very grateful, knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold but from the love that I feel from all of you and—yes, I feel it."
Jennifer, who was moved to tears during her speech, was honored at the award show by her Shotgun Wedding co-star Armie Hammer. "Jennifer leads with compassion and kindness and her joy for life is contagious, no matter how far she's come, she's still that same girl, Jenny from the block," he said. "Your 2020 People's Icon, Jennifer Lopez."