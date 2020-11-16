2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Reaction to Blake Shelton's Big Win at 2020 People's Choice Awards

NOV. 15, 2020
Gwen Stefani just proved once again that she's Blake Shelton's biggest fan.

The superstar couple had a "date night" to the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. And while Stefani couldn't go inside due to coronavirus protocols, she supported her new fiancé from the car as he won Top Country Artist at the ceremony, held at The Barker Hangar in California.

"Date night with Blake Shelton," Gwen said in one Instagram Story video with her longtime love. "So basically, I have to stay in the car because of COVID," she added, showing an up-close shot of her engagement ring. "But I'm here to support Blake in case he wins."

While waiting in the car, the couple's song "Happy Anywhere" came on the radio. "This is happening right now," Gwen told her Instagram followers. "We are on the radio, shut up!"

A little while later, Gwen returned to her Instagram Stories to inform her fans that Blake won the award. Gwen gushed, "OK we are back, we are back and Blake Shelton just won a People's Choice Award."

Gwen, who first sparked romance rumors with her fellow Voice coach in 2015, also shared a clip of Blake's speech on her Instagram Story, along with adorable emojis. In Blake's speech, the "God's Country" singer gave Gwen a sweet shout-out

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he said. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-I, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."

As fans may recall, the celeb duo announced their engagement in October. Along with a photo of the couple—and Gwen's gorgeous diamond ring—Blake wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

