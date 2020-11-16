Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Reaction to Blake Shelton's Big Win at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : Blake Shelton Thanks New Fiancee Gwen Stefani at 2020 PCAs!

Gwen Stefani just proved once again that she's Blake Shelton's biggest fan.

The superstar couple had a "date night" to the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. And while Stefani couldn't go inside due to coronavirus protocols, she supported her new fiancé from the car as he won Top Country Artist at the ceremony, held at The Barker Hangar in California.

"Date night with Blake Shelton," Gwen said in one Instagram Story video with her longtime love. "So basically, I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins."

While waiting in the car, the couple's song "Happy Anywhere" came on the radio. "This is happening right now," Gwen told her Instagram followers. "We are on the radio, shut up!"

A little while later, Gwen returned to her Instagram Stories to inform her fans that Blake won the award. Gwen gushed, "OK we are back, we are back and Blake Shelton just won a People's Choice Award."