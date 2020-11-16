2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Mindy Kaling Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Baby No. 2 at 2020 People's Choice Awards

NOV. 15, 2020
Never Have I Ever been more excited for this award.

During the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15, the hit Netflix show took home the prize of The Comedy Show of 2020. Accepting the award were breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling, who turned the award show into her first major public appearance since announcing the arrival of her second child.

"I can't believe we were nominated in such amazing company," Mindy shared onstage. "It's great to be with that group. Thanks for that award and huge thank you to Netflix and Universal TV. This means the world to us, coming from you, the fans. We started out to tell a funny story about an Indian-American girl and her family and had no idea we would get this response." 

Maitreyi also gave thanks to pop culture fans around the world for celebrating a unique family. "Thank you so much for believing in us," she shared. "It's amazing to see how the show connected with people of color, LGBTQ+, immigrant communities and more around the world."

And for even more good news, the Hollywood stars confirmed a season two is coming to Netflix.

"You guys, this has been the most fun ever," Mindy shared. "Thank you so much and congrats to all of tonight's winners. And thank you, the people, for voting, watching and celebrating with us."

For Mindy's big appearance, the actress wore a sequin dress complete with Neil Lane jewelry. Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin and hairstylist Patricia Morales deserve credit for glam.

"Contemplating the last time I wore sequins #PCAs," Mindy shared on Instagram when teasing her look for the night. Please don't make it be your last!

