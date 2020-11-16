Demi Lovato Debuts Blonde Hair at 2020 People's Choice Awards: Check Out More Shocking Transformations

Transformations at the PCAs? The people love to see it!

Demi Lovato debuted more than her hosting skills at the 2020 E!'s People Choice Awards on Sunday night. While she walked the red carpet sporting her signature dark tresses leading up to the big event, the pop star took the stage sporting an entirely different color: blonde!

But she wasn't just changing her hair color. No, the "Confident" singer also switched up her outfits throughout the evening.

And Lovato wasn't the only celeb who decided to debut a new look at the award show. Selling Sunset fan-favorite Chrishell Stause made headlines with her bangin' style, while Blake Shelton surprised fans by shaking up his look when he accepted one of the night's biggest awards (also taking the time to give the sweetest shoutout to Gwen Stefani).

Plus, Armie Hammer and Bebe Rexha also decided to get in on the transformation fun.