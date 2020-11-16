2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Tracee Ellis Ross and More Stars Rule the Red Carpet in Power Suits at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Alyssa Morin Nov 16, 2020 3:49 AMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
Get ready to ooh and aah...

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are here—and celebrities are showing up and showing out for the special occasion. On Sunday, Nov. 15, stars turned heads and dropped jaws with their effortless style, glamourous beauty looks and magnetic charm.

Kicking things off, Giuliana Rancic hosted E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and it was nothing short of spectacular. In fact, we couldn't help but notice how many stars suited up and slayed in power suits on the red carpet.

That's right, many celebrities skipped the typical ballgown and opted for something more swoon-worthy. Case in point? Host Demi Lovato shined as bright as the flashing lights with her fiery red jumpsuit by Naeem Khan that featured an explosion of sequins.

Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross proved why she's the queen of style when she graced the red carpet in a coffee-colored pantsuit. From the lavish gold buttons to her statement-making earrings, her lewk was a sight to see.

photos
E! People's Choice Awards 2020: Best Dressed Stars

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Jameela Jamil, Becky G and many others showed off their fierce, fabulous and fun power suits. So scroll through our gallery below to get some major fashion inspo.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

Think pink! The actress adds a splash of color to the red carpet with her bright and bold ensemble by Christopher John Rogers.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

She's a Fashion Icon Award winner for a reason. The star makes the red carpet her runway in an eye-catching Schiaparelli suit.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy star is a vision in white at the fanciful affair. It's safe to say all eyes are on her sparkly suit and Female TV Star win.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The E!'s People's Choice Awards host lights up the room in a glitzy Naeem Khan design.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

The comedian makes a fashion statement with her power suit at the awards show.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Berkley

The Saved by the Bell star looks effortlessly gorgeous in a timeless black suit... but it's anything but basique.

E!
Becky G

Anything but blue! The "No Drama" singer goes glam for the awards show with an electrifying sapphire suit.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Nina Parker

Disco fever! The E! host dazzles in a rainbow-colored jumpsuit by Melissa Mercedes.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tanya Rad

The People's Choice Awards host's red carpet lewk is spot on.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen suits up and rocks her signature style during the annual ceremony.

