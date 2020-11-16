Jennifer Lopez Brings the Fire In Gorgeous Red Gown at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Glamour has a name and its Jennifer Lopez!

The actor, musician and business woman showed up to the E! People's Choice Awards ready to claim her spot on best dressed lists everywhere. Jennifer donned a gorgeous red gown with a matching red lip and a sleek ponytail.

Jennifer looked like a million bucks and was absolutely glowing as she accepted her honor. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer is the 2020 People's Choice Award Icon honoree, and it's not hard to see why.

No matter what she's doing, she always finds a way to set the bar even higher when it comes to her standards. Clearly, she came to slay, and that's exactly what she did.

It has been an exciting year for the star who has continued to excel and strive for greatness in the midst of a very trying time for many. One of the many reasons she's considered an icon.