Justin Bieber Performs Inspiring Renditions of "Lonely" and "Holy" at 2020 People's Choice Awards

The way he performs feels so holy!

Justin Bieber is better than ever! He proved it on Sunday night performing his hit songs "Holy" and "Lonely" at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Justin sang his heart out during the performance and it was clear that he meant every single lyric.

For his first song, he performed alongside Benny Blanco, and the longtime musician showed that he's the best he's ever been! During the performance Justin walked through an empty street set while he performed the touching lyrics.

He then transitioned into his second song by removing his jacket, walking through open doors into a stage filled with lit up crosses while in an all white outfit. "Holy" features Chance the Rapper on the song, however, Justin performed solo on Sunday night. The two did perform the song together live last month on Saturday Night Live when Justin was the musical guest.