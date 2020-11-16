Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Lovato and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Being a Fashion Icon "Very Seriously"

Tonight's category is... E! People's Choice Awards 2020!

Style icons, fashion risk-takers and more classic Hollywood dressers felt right at home on the red carpet at the PCAs, which took place Sunday, Nov. 15 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

And with the end of 2020 finally in sight (can we get an amen up in here?!), celebs and their glam squads pulled out all the stops for one of the final award shows of the year.

The red carpet highlights: Monochromatic jumpsuits and pantsuits were all the rage, as seen on Fashion Icon Award recipient Tracee Ellis Ross, PCAs host Demi Lovato and nominee Jameela Jamil, and Tiffany Haddish really had a moment thanks to a floral midi dress designed by Prabal Gurung.

E!'s Giuliana Rancic caught up with the woman of the hour before the ceremony kicked off, where she touched on her lifelong love of fashion.

"As I was coming out of the womb, I was like where is the sparkles? Where is the feathers?" Tracee joked. "Give them to me! Fashion, I love fashion! Give them to me."