Demi Lovato Pokes Fun at Whirlwind Engagement to Max Ehrich at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Lights, camera, action!

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato is already stealing the show at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the "I Love Me" singer, who is hosting this year's ceremony, kicked off the annual event with an incredibly hilarious and captivating opening monologue.

"You guys look amazing. How are you feeling tonight," the pop star began. "This is literally my favorite show of the year, not just because I've taken home a few of these trophies myself, but this is the only awards show decided entirely by the fans, so every winner was chosen by you."

"Tonight our presenters and winners will be here live on stage..." she continued. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing."

With that, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer also took a moment to poke fun at her whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich. The two called it quits in September, which came two months after they got engaged in July.