Demi Lovato Pokes Fun at Whirlwind Engagement to Max Ehrich at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Lights, camera, action!
Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato is already stealing the show at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the "I Love Me" singer, who is hosting this year's ceremony, kicked off the annual event with an incredibly hilarious and captivating opening monologue.
"You guys look amazing. How are you feeling tonight," the pop star began. "This is literally my favorite show of the year, not just because I've taken home a few of these trophies myself, but this is the only awards show decided entirely by the fans, so every winner was chosen by you."
"Tonight our presenters and winners will be here live on stage..." she continued. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing."
With that, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer also took a moment to poke fun at her whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich. The two called it quits in September, which came two months after they got engaged in July.
"I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl," she shared. "But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged."
"I also didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times," she quipped. "I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else."
Closing out her opening monologue, she put the jokes aside and left viewers with a positive message. "But in all seriousness, during all of these challenging times, we found ways to stay connected and get each other through it," she expressed.
"That's what tonight is all about, to celebrate the people, music, shows and films that helped us get through 2020." she continued, "and tonight it's all about the people joining us live are super fans from all over the country and everyone's in the VIP section."
The pop star's opening remarks weren't the only statements she made. Her fashion and swoon-worthy new hairstyle did a lot of talking, too!
For the opening monologue, Demi debuted a dramatic blonde 'do that she styled in loose waves and parted in the middle. Her new hairstyle perfectly complemented her nude-colored dress by Elie Saab. Her lavish design was decked out with a waterfall of silver jewels, which also featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.
Demi also lit up the room with her eye-catching ensemble on the red carpet, in which she donned a fiery red jumpsuit that was decked out in blinding sequins. She accessorized with ruby and silver-studded jewelry pieces.
Of course, her glam was on-point as she styled her extremely long hair in loose waves and matched her makeup (hello, copper-colored eyeshadow!) to her glitzy ensemble.
Earlier this week, the singer opened up about hosting the star-studded ceremony in a candid interview with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She expressed her "pinch-me" moment ahead of the show, saying, "I am so glad that I will be on a stage at all this year."
"I count my blessings every day that I've been able to stay safe when that hasn't been the case for a lot of people," she continued. "My biggest pinch-me is being alive on a stage."
She also reflected on her first People's Choice Awards appearance.
"I think my first time at the People's Choice Awards I was performing, it was one of the first times I performed at an awards show on a main stage," she recalled. "And I could see people in the audience that I really respected and admired. I was so nervous."
In October 2020, the 28-year-old star announced her hosting duties at this year's PCAs.
"We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th," E! News' Twitter account posted on Oct. 27. Demi replied, "idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs."
It's clear 2020 has been a whirlwind year for the "Confident" singer. As she previously mentioned, she kicked off the year with a chart-topping track, "Anyone," which she performed at the Grammy Awards. Shortly after, she blew people away at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla. when she sang the National Anthem.
And it was just last month that she nailed her performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Plus, she's continued to release power ballads throughout the year, including "I Love Me," "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith, "Still Have Me" and "Commander in Chief."
"It's very important for me that I get to use my platform for something much bigger than just singing," she told CNN in October about her song "Commander in Chief."
It's safe to say Demi is closing out 2020 with a bang!