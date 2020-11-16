See the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Demi Lovato and More Stars

These stars are ready for their close-up.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars came together in order to celebrate the best of film, TV, music and pop culture at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Demi Lovato, the award show drummed up an A-list attendance list.
In order to make the evening even more memorable, many of the show's presenters, performers and nominees stopped by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some unforgettable pics. Their snaps are definitely must-sees!
First up, host and singer Demi Lovato looked red hot while posing in a sparkly number. Thanks to the portrait studio, we got a closer look at the Naeem Khan number.
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also rocked the portrait studio as he donned a stunning pale pink suit. We love a man in pastels.
Oh, and don't get us started on Sofia Carson's photo. She looked like a total Hollywood icon in her pic!
See all the striking snaps from the exclusive E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio below. Oh, and stay tuned for more pics as we'll be updating the gallery all night long!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the portrait studio pics from the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards:
What was your favorite photo from this year's People's Choice Awards. Be sure to let us know!