Fashion Icon Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In a Power Suit at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

She's here to reclaim her rightful place on the throne as the queen of fashion!

Tracee Ellis Ross is this year's E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon, which should come as no surprise to fans who have seen her strut her stuff year after year on red carpets everywhere. Sunday night's event was no different. Tracee looked absolutely gorgeous in a tan flowing suit with a gorgeous red lip and slicked back braid to go with it.

The Black-ish star has always been a mainstay on the red carpets thanks to her impeccable fashion sense, which she no doubt inherited from her mom Diana Ross!

She dropped by the E! red carpet to talk to Giuliana Rancic about her incredible honor, and she was mostly just excited to be outside of the house for the first time in a long time.

"Being named a Fashion Icon by the People's Choice Awards is definitely putting a big smile on my face," she shared "I am either at home or at work right now. Work has been a joyful, safe place to go. Coming here, every cell in my body was like 'Woooo where are we going?!'"