2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

Bebe Rexha Reveals How She's Preparing for Her Movie Debut at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Alyssa Morin Nov 16, 2020 1:50 AM
NOV. 15, 2020
It's showtime!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are officially in full swing. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the annual awards ceremony. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, Giuliana Rancic hosted E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and it was chock-full of OMG moments.

Case in point? Bebe Rexha, one of tonight's presenters, stunned on the red carpet with fire-blazing hair and a glitzy little black dress by Dsquared2 that lit up the room. Speaking to Giuliana, the pop star said she was "excited to be here."

The singer opened up about her making her feature film debut in 2021 after snagging a role in Queenpins, and how she's preparing for it.

"I'm shooting this week," she revealed. "So Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn I hope I don't mess this up."

Bebe said it's "hard to be acting and singing" but she's been a busy bee taking acting lessons through Zoom. "I'm doing my part in the car, doing a driving scene," she shared. "Really fun."

photos
2020 People's Choice Awards: Best Celebrity Reactions

Along with her movie role, the star has been hard at work on her music. She recently collaborated with Doja Cat on the hit track, "Baby, I'm Jealous."

Of her collaboration, Bebe told Giuliana, "It's been exciting working with her. That's what it's all about."

Before closing out her interview, Bebe answered a fan question, in which they wanted to know the last show she binge-watched.

"The Queen's Gambit," she raved. "I'm obsessed... the woman empowerment is so strong. I have nothing to do with that show but watch it."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Of course, the pop star's red carpet interview is just a taste of what's to come. 

This year's People's Choice Awards will be hosted by the one and only Demi Lovato. Plus, Justin Bieber and dynamic duo Chloe x Halle are slated to perform later tonight, so you know it's going to be a show to remember.

As if that weren't exciting enough, the ceremony's presenters include Tiffany Haddish, Sofia Carson, Armie Hammer, social media sensation Addison Rae and many others.

And while everyone waits to see who is going home with an award, there are a few celebrities who can rest easy. Jennifer Lopez has already been crowned the winner of the Icon of 2020 Award, while Tyler Perry earned the People's Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

E!

With that in mind, grab your popcorn and refreshment of choice and tune into this year's star-studded ceremony. The 2020 PCAs air tonight at 9 p.m. on E!

And if you're worried about missing something, we have you covered. For the latest updates on the awards show, click here.

Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

