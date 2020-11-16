Karamo Brown Reveals He's "Smitten" By Someone New 5 Months After Split From Ian Jordan

Love is in the air!

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown might be off the market soon! The reality TV star dropped by the E! red carpet on Sunday at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and revealed that there is someone new in his life.

Giuliana Rancic asked Karamo about recent comments he made sharing his interest in being on The Bachelor in the future. Unfortunately for fans, Karamo made those comments purely in jest, and revealed he currently has a special someone in his life.

"It was a complete joke. It was like something that was funny," he shared about the possibility of being a part of the hit ABC franchise. "I'm actually smitten by someone right now, so just you know, in this smitten world and doing what I got to do. No Bachelor for me, I'm going to focus on helping people to have transformations and growth. That's what it's all about."