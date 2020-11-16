Demi Lovato Reveals Why Her 2020 People's Choice Awards Hosting Gig Is So "Nerve-Wracking"

Demi Lovato is feeling the nerves ahead of tonight's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards!
The PCAs host turned heads and looked fierce on Sunday's red carpet in red. But while the 28-year-old singer oozed confidence on the outside, she admitted to E! News to have some jitters about her hosting gig on the inside.
"I feel excited and I'm just ready. I'm pumped!" Lovato told E!'s Giuliana Rancic before later adding of hosting, "It's completely different because when I'm singing I'm really in my element. For hosting, it's something that isn't, it isn't my first language so to speak. So that's what makes it exciting and fun and I think that making it live is going to be all the more exciting. Nerve-wracking, but excited, so hopefully it goes well."
Lovato has a 10-year history with the People's Choice Awards and has even won several PCAs trophies over the years.
"It is a full-circle moment," Lovato told E! exclusively. "I think the best part about this award show is that the people vote. Any time that there is an award show where people vote it's just incredible because I get to hear from the fans and I get to see their support. So it's been amazing. I'm so happy I get to come back and host. It's so cool and I'm excited."
Lovato appeared in a 2020 film nominated for The Comedy Movie for 2020: Eurovision Song Contest co-starring the hilarious Will Ferrell.
Lovato sounds off on her favorite Ferrell movies, saying, "I love Elf, especially during the holidays. But Step Brothers is amazing, Talladega Nights. He's incredible, you can't go wrong with Will Ferrell."
As for what fans can except from the 2020 PCAs show, the pop star played coy about what surprises are ahead for the telecast.
Stay tuned for Demi's best hosting moments ahead!