Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows Off Her Dancing With the Stars Battle Wounds

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is a semifinalist on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, showed fans her bumps and bruises from her time on the competition show on Instagram.

Dancing With the Stars really put the "ow" in Kaitlyn Bristowe. On Nov. 15, the former Bachelorette star shared a video to Instagram that revealed all her DWTS battle wounds, and boy, did they look painful. 

Set to the tune of "Coincidance" by Handsome Dancer, Kaitlyn showed off her bruised knee, scraped heels, and bandaged big toe. "Wow, you can really injure yourself during dance," Kaitlyn wrote in the caption, emphasizing the song's clever wordplay. "What a coinci-dance."

Kaitlyn is currently a semifinalist on season 29 of the competition series, along with partner Artem Chigvintsev. However, her Instagram didn't reveal all the injuries she suffered while competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. In September, the reality star injured her ankle, and it was unclear if she would be able to return to the show to perform that week. Fortunately for her fans, Kaitlyn not only returned, but ended up with the highest score of the night. 

"Honestly, it's so hard to tell [if my ankle hurts] because I'm so happy," she told E! News at the time. "It does hurt. It's OK right now, but I'm just so glad we got to do the dance. That dance meant so much to me so I'm just over the moon that we got to perform it. I feel really happy right now."

Kaitlyn has wanted to appear on DWTS for years, but claimed that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss refused to let her compete on the ABC series in 2015 when she was initially asked. 

"Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show," Kaitlyn wrote in response to Bachelor Nation's Whitney Bischoff on Twitter in 2017.

When Mike tweeted that Kaitlyn had his "total support" to join DWTS, she clapped back with, "Thanks I'll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?"

Kaitlyn, who is currently dating Jason Tartick, shared with E! News in September that being a contestant on the show really helped her mental state during the coronavirus pandemic

"I just wasn't feeling my best," she said. "My anxiety was coming back, depression was starting to hit because of obviously what's happening in the world. Then I got news of going to pursue a dream of mine and I was like, ‘this is like the kick in the butt I needed to get myself in gear, in shape, to just feel so strong.' So I started immediately and it definitely has paid off over the last 15 weeks." 

 

As long as she stays stocked up on bandages, it looks like Kaitlyn is thriving. 

