Watch a First Look at Andy Cohen's New E! Show For Real: The Story of Reality TV

Ready for some spilled reali-tea?
Andy Cohen promises just that in this first look at E!'s new show, For Real: The Story of Reality TV. We're talking behind-the-scenes tidbits from all your favorite reality shows, including The Real Housewives, The Simple Life, America's Next Top Model and more.
"There's some TV moments you never forget," the Watch What Happens Live host notes in the just released footage above. "Like, a Jersey Housewife's really real table flip or a Top Model makeover gone tragic or a simple socialite inseminating a cow."
Of course, Andy is referring to Teresa Giudice's iconic table flipping moment on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, any makeover moment on America's Next Top Model and Nicole Richie boldly inseminating a cow on The Simple Life. These are all truly unforgettable reality TV moments—and it's only a taste of what's to come for For Real.
In the wise words of Paris Hilton, "That's hot."
As Andy continues, he teases that For Real will "rewind the clock" in order to revisit these iconic reality TV moments.
"What all new inside scoop would we hear from the icons who lived it?" Andy ponders aloud. "I hope you're ready, 'cause we're gonna spill some reali-tea."
This seven-part limited event series will premiere on E! in early 2021. Like Andy teases in the trailer above, as host, he will explore pivotal scenes from beloved reality TV shows and will sit down with some of the biggest names in this industry.
"I'm thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre," host and Executive Producer Andy said in a statement. "This series is like great candy!"
Additional commentary will be provided by producers, journalists and more.
"A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that's forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture," Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Development for Bravo and E!, shared. "At a time where the world is constantly changing, For Real: The Story of Reality TV offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that's captured so many."
For Real: The Story of Reality TV is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.
For a closer look at For Real: The Story of Reality TV, watch the teaser above.
You can binge past episodes of Real Housewives and more on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)