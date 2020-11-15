Chris Evans and Aly Raisman's Rescue Dogs Have an Adorable Play Date

Best buds!
Chris Evans and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman got together for a doggie play date on Saturday, Nov. 14, bringing along their pups Mylo and Dodger.
Raisman, 26, posted videos of the adorable meet-up on social media on Sunday, Nov. 15. She tweeted, "Dodger & Mylo play date @ChrisEvans," alongside a clip of the dogs playing on a patio.
"Be gentle, be gentle" the 39-year-old Captain America and Avengers star told the pups. Laughing, he asked, "You got a new buddy?"
Raisman and Evans both shared a video of him cuddling and kissing her puppy, as John Parr's 1985 song "St. Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion)" played in the background. Raisman tweeted, "Best buds @ChrisEvans." She also wrote on her Instagram Story, "@chrisevans new buddy [three heart emojis]."
"Dodger had a very energetic play date yesterday..." Evans wrote on his Instagram Story, later joking, "Too bad his charm didn't work on me."
Raisman adopted Mylo, a mixed breed, last month. She wrote on Twitter on Oct. 31, "Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter. He was born July 16, 2020."
"I'm so excited to be his mom," she continued. "I've already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He's currently napping on my chest. I can't wait to get to know him."
Evans brought home Dodger, also a mixed breed, after meeting him at an animal shelter while filming scenes for the 2017 movie Gifted.
This is the first time that Evans and Raisman have posted about spending time together.