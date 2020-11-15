Scream's Neve Campbell, David Arquette and More Reunite Spill Details on Scream 5 Sequel

Some of their characters may be dead, but that didn't stop the cast of Scream from reuniting.
On Nov. 14, Scream stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan and Skeet Ulrich joined screenwriter Kevin Williamson for a virtual reunion that was streamed via LoopedLive and benefited the National Breast Cancer Coalition, the Los Angeles "I Have A Dream Foundation," and the East Los Angeles Women's Center.
The gang, who appeared together in the first film in 1996, reminisced about their time making the slasher, which was directed by late horror icon Wes Craven.
When asked by moderator and Variety writer Jenelle Riley which character they would have chosen to survive Ghostface's knife, the cast expressed that every death in the movie only upped the stakes.
Even Jamie, whose fan favorite film-obsessed character Randy (who famously laid out the rules of a horror movie in the first film) tragically met his fate in Scream 2 agreed. He likened the shock of Randy's death to that of Drew Barrymore's character Casey. Although the star's face was plastered on the film's posters, Casey was unexpectedly killed off mere minutes into the film. "Scream would not have the same impact if [Randy] didn't die," he said. "When Drew went out it was the brilliance of it…that's what makes it so good."
One other person who said she was perfectly fine dying on screen was Rose, whose character Tatum was famously killed by a garage door after having a run-in with the movie's masked villain.
As for their favorite moment while filming, Kevin and David both said it was meeting Wes for the first time. The passion for Wes' vision was why it was so important that the directors of the upcoming Scream 5 get the stamp of approval from the original writer and cast.
Following Wes' death in 2015, Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have taken over the $600 million dollar grossing franchise.
"I'm thoroughly excited and blown away by the directors," Kevin shared, adding, "They are going to make Wes proud."
Neve added that the new directors wrote her a letter explaining their passion for the project, which is why she chose to sign on to the upcoming film.
In addition to Matthew and Tyler, David said he was excited to work with The Boys star Jack Quaid.
Staying spoiler free, David said of the upcoming movie, "I can tell you that Jack Quaid is in it and I knew him as a little kid and now he's this incredible actor."
Scream 5 hits theaters Jan. 14, 2022.