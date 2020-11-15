People's Choice Awards

How to Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on TV and Online
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Man Accused of Attacking Rick Moranis Arrested in New York

Rick Moranis' alleged attacker has been arrested. The NYPD announced on Saturday that thanks to an "eagle-eyed" NYPD Transit sergeant, the "suspect has been apprehended and charged."

By Corinne Heller Nov 15, 2020 6:27 PMTags
CrimeArrests
Rick MoranisBruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rick Moranis' alleged attacker has been arrested.

In October, surveillance video showed a man wearing an "I Love NY" sweatshirt approach the 67-year-old Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Ghostbusters actor on the sidewalk in New York City's Upper West Side, punching him in the head and knocking him to the ground. The assailant fled after the assault, which took place in broad daylight. On Saturday, Nov. 14, the New York Police Department tweeted that "thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged."

Police told NBC News the man in question is Marquis Ventura, 35. They said a transit officer in the subway system, a few blocks from where the assault took place, spotted the suspect. An NYPD spokesperson told E! News Ventura "was arrested in transit somewhere around 72nd and Broadway."

NBC News said police did not identify the victim as Moranis but referred to the assault outside the actor's Upper West Side building. 

photos
Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Police said Ventura was arrested on suspicion of assault in the second degree, and is accused of "intent to cause serious physical injury to another person." He has not commented publicly.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner’s New Beauty Collection Is Inspired by The Grinch

2

Jonathan Scott Responds Perfectly to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

3

Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby Will Need Surgery After Birth

Following the attack, Moranis suffered pain in the head, back and right hip. He sought treatment at a hospital before reporting the incident, the police report had said. After the attack, Moranis' rep told E! News, "He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."

Moranis, an '80s comedy icon, is currently making a comeback after staying away from Hollywood for decades to raise his kids following the death of his wife Ann Belsky in 1991. He is set to reprise his Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie franchise role in a Disney sequel, Shrunk.

After Moranis was attacked, his Shrunk co-star Josh Gad tweeted, "The rage I am feeling right now is beyond words. Who does this? What psychopath does something like this to a man in his 60's. Speedy recovery my friend."

Related: Josh Gad Tells Who's Worth Melting For

Chris Evans also rallied behind Moranis, writing, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis."

(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner’s New Beauty Collection Is Inspired by The Grinch

2

Jonathan Scott Responds Perfectly to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

3

Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby Will Need Surgery After Birth

4

Ariana Grande Just Made a Subtle Yet Ultra Glam Hairstyle Change

5

How to Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on TV and Online

Latest News

Chris Evans and Aly Raisman's Rescue Dogs Have a Play Date

8 Times Tyler Perry Used His Platform to Give Back

Watch Joe Giudice Adorably Fail at This TikTok Dance With Daughters

Meet the Stars Who Are First-Time PCAs Nominees in 2020

Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert & Ex Celebrate Daughter's B-Day

Scream's Neve Campbell, David Arquette and More Reunite

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List