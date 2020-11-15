Kate Middleton Thanks Brits for Sharing Photos and Stories About Life Under Lockdown

Related : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Kids Honor Healthcare Workers

Kate Middleton radiates warmth and gratitude in a new message thanking Britons for coming together and sharing their pictures and stories of life under lockdown.

A video of the 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was posted on her and Prince William's Instagram page on Sunday, Nov. 15. In the clip, Kate thanked people who took part in her and the National Portrait Gallery's community photography project, "Hold Still."

"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an image to 'Hold Still,'" she said, smiling. "I launched the project with the National Portrait Gallery back in May because I wanted to find a way to allow everyone to share their stories and experiences of lockdown. We have been thrilled by the response to the project and I couldn't be more grateful to each and every one of the 31,000 people who submitted an image."

Out of all the submissions, judges selected 100 photographs to include as part of an outdoor nationwide exhibition. The images included photos of essential workers in full PPE and women, wearing surgical masks, meeting their babies for the first time after giving birth.